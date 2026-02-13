MRT reliability up for all lines except Circle Line in first monthly report of 2026
The overall MRT network’s mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) increased from 1,606,000 train-km in December 2025 to 1,673,000 train-km in Jan 2026.
SINGAPORE: The rail reliability of MRT network improved in January 2026, according to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) first monthly report for the year on Friday (Feb 13).
LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) – a metric that measures train reliability.
The overall MRT network’s MKBF increased from 1,606,000 train-km in December 2025 to 1,673,000 train-km in Jan 2026.
Most MRT lines saw an increase in reliability, with the North-South Line’s (NSL) MKBF rising from 1,099,000 train-km in December to 1,237,000 train-km in January.
The East-West Line (EWL) also saw its MKBF rise from 1,265,000 train-km to 1,446,000 train-km.
The North-East Line’s (NEL) MKBF increased from 2,198,000 train-km, to 2,209,000 train-km, while the Downtown Line’s (DTL) rose from 2,787,000 train-km to 2,794,000 train-km.
However, the Circle Line’s (CCL) MKBF fell from 2,464,000 train-km to 1,834,000 train-km, making it the only line to experience a fall in reliability in January.
The CCL experienced a delay from Bishan to Buona Vista on Jan 13, affecting commuters during the evening peak hour.
And on Jan 19, the CCL started a three-month planned service disruption to allow for tunnel strengthening works, with some commuters saying their travel time was extended by 20 minutes.
Despite the fall in the CCL’s reliability, all individual MRT lines achieved LTA’s MKBF target of 1 million train-km for the MRT network.