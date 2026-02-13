MRT reliability up for all lines except Circle Line in first monthly report of 2026

SINGAPORE: The rail reliability of MRT network improved in January 2026, according to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) first monthly report for the year on Friday (Feb 13).

LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) – a metric that measures train reliability.

The overall MRT network’s MKBF increased from 1,606,000 train-km in December 2025 to 1,673,000 train-km in Jan 2026.