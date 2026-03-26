Middle East tensions push up cost of key plastics ingredient used in medical supplies

SINGAPORE: A key raw material used to make everyday plastic products – including medical supplies such as syringes and catheters – is facing supply uncertainty as tensions in the Middle East disrupt global oil flows.

Naphtha, a petrochemical derived from crude oil, is widely used to produce plastics found in items ranging from personal protective equipment to food packaging.

Suppliers say prices of such products are already rising, with some warning that increases could reach as much as 50 per cent.

However, Singapore authorities say there is no immediate shortage.

WHAT IS NAPHTHA AND WHY IT MATTERS

Naphtha is a vital building block in modern manufacturing.

It is a petrochemical liquid mixture produced during crude oil refining, and a key feedstock for plastics and other materials.

These materials are then supplied to downstream industries to manufacture a wide range of products – including plastics such as polyethylene and polypropylene – which are used across multiple industries.