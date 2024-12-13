Heavy rain? This is how SMRT staff prevent a station from getting flooded

SINGAPORE: In Singapore's south, heavy showers hit the island, with water levels rising past the three-quarter mark at Sungei Pandan Kechil waterway.

Around 2km away, SMRT employees at one-north MRT station, located underground, prepare themselves for possible flooding.

When floodwaters show no signs of abating, the flood response team is activated to report to the station, where they start installing metal barriers at the station's entrances to prevent water from entering.

This is the scenario the team is prepared for.

With heavier rainfall expected in Singapore due to climate change, the transport operator is shoring up its defences against flooding.

Intense rainfall has resulted in flash floods in parts of Singapore, particularly low-lying areas, in the past few months.

To mitigate the risk of this affecting daily living, Singapore's national water agency PUB works with businesses, communities and operators of critical infrastructure to get them ready for floods.

In an exercise simulating a flood on Thursday (Dec 12), SMRT staff at one-north station demonstrated to the media the installation of a stackable metal barrier at one of its entrances to prevent water from inundating the premises.