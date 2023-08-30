Ng Kok Song taking extra security precautions after disruption at campaign walkabout

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song said he is taking extra precautions for the final day of campaigning , after he was heckled at a walkabout on Tuesday night.

“I'm getting my campaign team to have more people who can be in charge of security,” he told reporters on Wednesday (Aug 30) before starting his walkabout at Hougang Hainanese Village Centre. Mr Ng later spent around an hour speaking and posing for photos with members of the public at the hawker centre.

“Sadly, even in a place like Singapore, that this is happening so even today, I’m taking some extra precautions.”

Mr Ng’s campaign walkabout in Clementi Central on Tuesday evening was disrupted by a man who rode his bicycle into the crowd twice, shouting profanities and making threatening gestures. The man eventually left, while shouting the name of another presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian.

Police arrived on the scene later. Mr Ng’s team said they had not filed a police report over the incident, adding that it was a concerned member of the public who did so.

Mr Ng on Wednesday said that he was not aware of the incident initially, as he was speaking and posing for photos with members of the public. He later heard “some shouting and commotion” and was told by his security personnel that he had to be escorted out of the area.

“My main concern is that members of the public might be hurt by this,” said the former GIC chief investment officer, who added that he wanted to apologise to those who had waited in line for pictures with him but were later told that the photo-taking session was cancelled.

“I have full confidence in the police. I have full confidence in our elections department to ensure that the campaign is conducted in a peaceful way.”

Fellow presidential candidate Tan, in response to CNA’s queries, said he had “no idea” who the man was and suggested Mr Ng file a police report.

Mr Tan's team also said that if the man was one of the candidate's supporters, he had "acted on his own accord".

Asked to comment on that, Mr Ng said: “I'm glad that Mr Tan says the person involved in the heckling yesterday did not come from his camp. I’m happy to hear that.”