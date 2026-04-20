Nearly 9 in 10 missing person appeals in Singapore involve youths or seniors – what’s behind the trend?

SINGAPORE: Missing person reports in Singapore have risen in recent years, putting the spotlight on two vulnerable groups – youths and seniors.

Police data shows about 1,450 missing person reports were made last year, the highest since 2021.

CNA’s review of police appeals for information over the past eight months found that nearly nine in 10 cases involved these two groups. Youths alone made up about four in 10 of these appeals.

While each case is unique, social service agencies say youths often leave home due to family conflict or distress, while seniors may go missing due to dementia or disorientation.

YOUTHS WHO LEAVE HOME

At 13, running away felt like the easiest way out of her problems.

Now 18, Isabelle (not her real name) said each time she left home, she had no clear plan.

“I'm not too sure about where I had to stay, where's my source of food going to come from. I just went from house to house,” she told CNA.

“My parents did try to contact me, but I went missing in action, so I pretty much just ignored whatever messages or calls that went through,” she said.

Over the years, Isabelle went missing more than 10 times – sometimes for as long as two months.

She was usually found by the police and brought home. But the cycle continued. Outside, not everyone she turned to could be trusted.

“Especially like your friends, you never know their true colours until you're in need of help,” she recounted.

She warned that some help can come with conditions, and youths should walk away if they feel unsafe.

Today, Isabelle says she is getting support from counsellors and teachers, and things at home have improved.

“To other youths who have the thought of running away from home, my advice to them is … look for a trusted adult who you can talk to, rather than running away,” she said.

“It is more dangerous than it sounds, being away from home. You may be free and all, but really the danger out there is worse than you think it is.”