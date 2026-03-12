Nurses beyond borders: How Singapore is holding on to its healthcare workers

SINGAPORE: When Ms Hsu Pei Chi first started as a nurse 20 years ago, she followed doctors on their medical rounds and, in her words, blended into the wall.

Now 48, Ms Hsu is an advanced practice nurse at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital who has a masters’ degree, consults heart failure patients, teaches at one of Singapore’s medical schools, and still manages to find time to help out at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

After 26 years in the profession, the Taiwanese-turned-Singaporean has spent time studying and working overseas as a nurse.

Despite stints in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, she chose to return to Singapore and became a citizen in 2010.

Comparing Singapore to other healthcare systems, Ms Hsu said the country’s nurses are guided and protected by protocols, with intensive and robust training. “It is also very safe … Hospitals take staff abuse seriously,” she added.

With intensifying global demand for nursing, job opportunities are available around the world and some countries are fighting to keep hold of their healthcare staff.

Singapore is no different. It is expected to reach “super-aged” status by 2026 – when the proportion of its population aged 65 and above goes past 21 per cent.

But it is not just the ageing population. Singapore needs nurses due to the increasing complexity of health conditions.

In recent years, Singapore has rolled out several schemes to retain nurses.

According to the latest figures from the Singapore Nursing Board, the country saw record growth in the number of newly registered and enrolled nurses in 2024, with more than 6,000 joining the profession, bringing the total number of registered nurses to 50,389.

The number of Singaporean or permanent resident nurses reported the biggest growth from 2014 to 2024. In that same period, the number of foreign nurses rose from 7,696 to 11,156.

Foreign nurses form an essential part of Singapore’s healthcare workforce and complement its local core, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

To help foreign nurses integrate, MOH supports them through acculturation programmes, language training, workplace induction with peer mentorship and collaboration with mental health support providers.

“Other targeted support such as onboarding, mentorship, housing assistance and family support are being strengthened to help foreign nurses settle and build long‑term careers in Singapore,” said the health ministry.