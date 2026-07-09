Public rating system for nursing homes 'worth studying': MOH

SINGAPORE: A public rating system for nursing homes in Singapore is worth looking into, but any such framework must be tailored to Singapore's healthcare context, said Dr Raymond Chua, the Ministry of Health's (MOH) deputy director-general of health regulation.

"This is something that is worth studying ... if we want to adapt this into our local Singapore context, how do we do so appropriately," he said during a CNA Deep Dive podcast on Thursday (Jul 9).

"It's not just about the providers but also enhancing the literacy of the consumers in understanding how the rating system works."

His comments come after Windsor Convalescent Home and LC Nursing Home lost their licences within weeks of each other, after inspections uncovered serious regulatory breaches.

The closures have sparked questions over whether families should have easier access to information on the quality and safety of nursing homes before deciding where to place their loved ones.

Singapore currently has no public rating or star classification system for nursing homes.

During the podcast, Professor Andy Ho, provost's chair in psychology at Nanyang Technological University, pointed to systems in countries such as the United States and Australia, where government-run portals publish nursing home performance on measures including safety, staffing levels, quality of care and residents' experiences.

Such systems make it easier for families to compare homes and make informed decisions, he said.

Dr Chua said MOH is open to moving in that direction, but cautioned against oversimplifying the process. “While we would say that we want to move towards a star rating system, I think we must also be cognisant that healthcare is very complex,” he said.

“It's very difficult to rate, or determine the care level or the safety level just by ratings themselves, because it's not just a checkbox where you ask people to say, give me a five-star rating.”

Families weighing a nursing home have to consider several factors beyond a rating, he noted, including affordability, location, specialised programmes and whether a home's services match a resident's care needs.