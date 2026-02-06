Ong Ye Kung honoured by regional anti-tobacco body for work in curbing vaping
The Singapore health minister was conferred the inaugural Professor Prakit Vathesatogkit Trailblazer Award by the Southeast Asian Tobacco Control Alliance for his role in advancing tobacco and vaping control policies.
SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was honoured by a regional anti-tobacco organisation for his leadership in advancing tobacco control policies, including measures to curb vaping, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Feb 6).
The Southeast Asian Tobacco Control Alliance (SEATCA) conferred on Mr Ong the inaugural Prakit Vathesatogkit Trailblazer Award at its 25th anniversary event in Bangkok on Friday. The award was received on his behalf by Singapore's Ambassador to Thailand, Ms Catherine Wong.
SEATCA said the award recognises Mr Ong's "bold and visionary leadership in tobacco control", citing his role in banning and strengthening regulations on emerging tobacco and nicotine products, as well as Singapore's sharing of its policy experience with other ASEAN countries.
The award is named after Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit, who played a pivotal role over more than four decades in shaping Thailand and the region's tobacco control policies, including contributions to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
"Minister Ong Ye Kung's leadership demonstrates how decisive, forward-looking policy can protect public health, not only nationally but across the ASEAN region," Dr Prakit said.
"By taking bold action and sharing Singapore's experience, he is helping strengthen tobacco control beyond Singapore's borders."
In the award acceptance speech on Friday, Ambassador Wong highlighted that the award is "a representation of Southeast Asia's collective efforts towards a nicotine-free future, in line with the broader shared responsibility to safeguard and enhance public health in the region".
WHAT SINGAPORE HAS DONE
Singapore banned vaping from the outset in 2018 under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA).
Amid a sharp rise in vaping among students, around 260 schools in Singapore were issued nicotine test kits between March and August 2025. All educational institutions, from primary school to junior colleges, were required to report vaping incidents to the authorities.
As health minister, Mr Ong, who is Singapore's coordinating minister for social policies, oversaw tightened measures to combat vaping, which came into effect on Sep 1, 2025.
The enforcement measures included the listing of etomidate - the anaesthetic drug found in Kpods - as a Class C drug in the Misuse of Drugs Act, and increased penalties for students caught vaping.
OTHER AWARDEES
SEATCA also recognised other tobacco control advocates at the event, including Dr Phan Thi Hai of Vietnam's Ministry of Health, who received the Judith Mackay Torchbearer Award for her leadership in standing up to tobacco industry interference.
In addition, Dr Katthanaphone Phandouangsy and Dr Maniphanh Vongphosy of Laos were jointly conferred the SEATCA Unsung Hero Award for their behind-the-scenes contributions to tobacco control.