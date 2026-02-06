Ong Ye Kung honoured by regional anti-tobacco body for work in curbing vaping

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was honoured by a regional anti-tobacco organisation for his leadership in advancing tobacco control policies, including measures to curb vaping, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Feb 6).



The Southeast Asian Tobacco Control Alliance (SEATCA) conferred on Mr Ong the inaugural Prakit Vathesatogkit Trailblazer Award at its 25th anniversary event in Bangkok on Friday. The award was received on his behalf by Singapore's Ambassador to Thailand, Ms Catherine Wong.



SEATCA said the award recognises Mr Ong's "bold and visionary leadership in tobacco control", citing his role in banning and strengthening regulations on emerging tobacco and nicotine products, as well as Singapore's sharing of its policy experience with other ASEAN countries.



The award is named after Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit, who played a pivotal role over more than four decades in shaping Thailand and the region's tobacco control policies, including contributions to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

"Minister Ong Ye Kung's leadership demonstrates how decisive, forward-looking policy can protect public health, not only nationally but across the ASEAN region," Dr Prakit said.

"By taking bold action and sharing Singapore's experience, he is helping strengthen tobacco control beyond Singapore's borders."



In the award acceptance speech on Friday, Ambassador Wong highlighted that the award is "a representation of Southeast Asia's collective efforts towards a nicotine-free future, in line with the broader shared responsibility to safeguard and enhance public health in the region".