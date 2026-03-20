Singapore has not yet dipped into its energy stockpile and is prepared for multiple scenarios: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Singapore has not seen the need yet to dip into its energy stockpile, and the country is prepared for multiple contingencies, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng said on Friday (Mar 20).

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Singapore LNG (SLNG) Terminal, Dr Tan said the Middle East conflict has turned significantly more serious and there does not seem to be any end to the hostilities.

The recent attack on Iran’s oil facilities on Kharg Island and the retaliatory attack on Ras Laffan liquefaction facility in Qatar have delivered a major hit to the global oil and gas supply chain.

"Even if tomorrow, the war stops, the rebuilding of this Ras Laffan facility would take between three and five years, so you can expect that kind of disruption," said Dr Tan.

He said Singapore is prepared for multiple contingencies and scenarios, and has strengthened its resilience over the years, including through centralising the procurement of gas and requiring companies to hold stockpiles.

Dr Tan previously told CNA that Singapore has months' worth of energy stockpiles.