FAQ: What you need to know about the two-power-bank limit on flights from Singapore
What are the new restrictions, and how do you calculate your device's power rating? We've got you covered with these tips before you travel.
SINGAPORE: From Apr 15, passengers departing Singapore by air may only carry a maximum of two power banks.
The move follows updated safety guidance issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Apr 2, tightening rules on the carriage and use of power banks on board aircraft.
Previously, passengers could bring multiple power banks, as long as each complied with power capacity limits.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), lithium batteries in power banks can overheat or short-circuit, posing a fire risk during flights.
Several recent incidents involving power banks catching fire have heightened concerns. Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot had already barred the use and charging of power banks on board.
Here's what you need to know.
What are the new restrictions?
Each passenger departing Singapore may carry a maximum of two power banks, regardless of their power capacity.
This includes devices purchased at the airport - even brand-new power banks count towards the limit.
Passengers carrying more than two power banks will need to dispose of the excess devices before boarding. SIA said travellers are responsible for doing so before their flight.
In terms of capacity, power banks up to 100Wh are allowed. Those above 100Wh and not exceeding 160Wh require prior airline approval. Devices above 160Wh are not allowed on board.
SIA and Scoot passengers seeking approval must contact the airline in advance and provide details such as the device’s make, model and its Wh rating.
Rules for power banks between 100Wh and 160Wh may vary across airlines, so it's best to check while you're packing for your trip.
Some carriers, including AirAsia, EVA Air and China Airlines, require prior approval, while others - such as Japan Airlines and ANA - do not.
Airlines may also impose stricter limits. For example, Emirates allows only one power bank under 100Wh per passenger, while Southwest Airlines, which mostly operates in the US, has a similar restriction.
What existing rules still apply?
Several current restrictions remain in force.
Power banks are not allowed in checked baggage and must be carried in the cabin.
They should be stored individually to prevent short circuits - for example, by keeping them in their original packaging, placing each device in a separate plastic bag or protective pouch, or taping over exposed terminals, insulating them.
Passengers are advised to keep power banks in an accessible location, such as a seat pocket or under the seat in front of them, rather than in overhead compartments.
How do I calculate my power bank's Wh rating?
Check the label on your device or packaging. If it states 100Wh or less, it meets the limit.
If only mAh (milliampere-hour) and voltage (V) are listed, you can calculate the watt-hour rating using this formula: Wh = (mAh × V) ÷ 1000.
For example, a device with 20,000mAh and 3.7V has a Wh rating of 74.
As a general guide, 100Wh is roughly equivalent to 27,000mAh, meaning that most consumer power banks fall within acceptable limits.
"If the specifications are not clear or unsure about the calculation, airline staff are trained to help determine the wattage and can assist passengers at check-in," said Mr Foong Ling Huei, director of flight standards at CAAS.
Which devices count as power banks?
Power banks are defined by CAAS as "portable devices primarily designed to supply power to other equipment".
These include portable chargers, power packs and external battery packs.
Mobile phones with reverse charging capabilities are not considered power banks, nor are laptops, or rechargeable batteries such as those used in cameras.
However, removable phone cases that contain a battery pack are considered power banks.
Why are the rules becoming stricter?
ICAO said the updated guidance reflects new information about the risks posed by lithium batteries, and is aimed at improving safety for passengers and airlines.
While incidents are relatively rare, there have been cases of power banks catching fire, including one on a Scoot flight from Taiwan to Singapore before departure.
Given the confined environment of an aircraft, even a small fire can pose serious risks.
How do lithium-ion battery fires occur?
Lithium-ion batteries, widely used in consumer electronics, can catch fire under certain conditions.
Common causes include overheating, short-circuiting, physical damage, manufacturing defects, and overcharging.
A key risk is thermal runaway, where a battery cell overheats uncontrollably.
This happens when heat builds up faster than it can dissipate. And because lithium-ion cells are densely packed in a battery, this heat can spread to adjacent cells, triggering a chain reaction. The rapid increase in temperature across the battery pack can cause smoke, fire or even explosions.
These fires can burn at temperatures exceeding 1,500°C, are difficult to extinguish and may release toxic gases such as carbon monoxide.
Ageing batteries - especially those that show signs of swelling or bloating - are at higher risk.
Lower-cost power banks may also lack safety features found in more reputable products.
What are the penalties?
Passengers who do not comply with power bank rules may be committing a criminal offence.
CAAS said that under the Air Navigation (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Regulations 2022, a passenger who contravenes the dangerous goods regulations, including power bank requirements, can face penalties upon conviction.
First-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,800), while repeat offenders can face fines of up to S$20,000.
"Passengers are reminded to adhere to the stipulated carriage limits and requirements of power banks on flights," said CAAS' Mr Foong.
CAAS said it was working with airlines and other aviation stakeholders to implement the new requirements in a "smooth and orderly manner".
Passengers will be informed of the rules by their airlines ahead of travel.
"Passenger service and security screening officers will be trained. Information on the new restrictions will also be displayed at key touchpoints across the airport as a reminder to passengers," CAAS said.