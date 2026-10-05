Study on civil servants' property purchases near planned MRT stations among issues to be raised in parliament on Oct 6

SINGAPORE: The government's review of property purchases by officers involved in rail planning will come under scrutiny in parliament when it sits on Tuesday (Oct 6), after a working paper showed that purchases were made near planned MRT stations before their locations were public.

Members of parliament have filed multiple questions on the working paper, what the authorities' review has found so far and whether safeguards against the misuse of non-public information should be strengthened.

Questions have also been filed on rising retrenchments in Singapore, the two-year delay to the opening of the North-South Corridor, and changes to the Primary 1 registration process.

CIVIL SERVANTS' PROPERTY PURCHASES STUDY

A total of 10 questions from MPs for oral answer were tied to a United States-based research organisation's working paper on civil servants' property purchases. A separate written question also concerned the working paper.

The study by the National Bureau of Economic Research reported a statistical link between such purchases and people whom its authors classified as civil servants in agencies connected to rail planning.

The paper has not been peer-reviewed.

Singapore's Public Service Division (PSD) said in mid-September that it was reviewing the working paper's data and methodology.

On Sep 25, PSD said that the government was also reviewing property purchases made between 2007 and 2011 by officers involved in rail planning to assess if there was "actual misconduct".

MP Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) asked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, whether PSD had completed its review of the paper and what initial findings or anomalies had been identified.

She also asked whether further investigations and enforcement measures would be required.