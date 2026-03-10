RSAF aircraft departs for Riyadh to evacuate Singaporeans stranded in Middle East

SINGAPORE: A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft departed Changi Air Base for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday (Mar 10) to evacuate Singaporeans in the Middle East.

It will bring Singaporeans home later on Tuesday, with a second repatriation flight from Saudi Arabia being planned for Mar 12.

Amid the war on Iran, many Singaporeans have requested assistance to return home due to the lack of feasible commercial options, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad noted in a Facebook post.

"The Singapore government has deployed the MRTT to bring them home. This is an important mission and we will do our utmost to ensure everyone returns safely," Mr Zaqy added.

"I am grateful for the commitment and courage of our men and women of the RSAF who volunteered for this mission, knowing that the region is still facing attacks."

A commercial flight from Singapore to Riyadh takes between eight and nine hours.