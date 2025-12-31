Singapore Sailing Federation faces relocation as Long Island project looms
SINGAPORE: Singapore sailing is riding on a wave of success, following a strong showing at the recently concluded SEA Games.
Earlier this month, the team won 10 medals, including four golds, in Thailand.
But even as a bright future beckons on the international stage, the sport faces a pressing challenge closer to home – finding a new base.
The Singapore Sailing Federation will have to vacate the National Sailing Centre at East Coast Park after the 2029 SEA Games, which will be hosted in Singapore.
The site has been earmarked for the Long Island project, a major development involving the reclamation of about 800ha of land that is set to reshape Singapore’s eastern coastline over the coming decades.
The federation’s president Stanley Chan said the choice of a new site for its headquarters will be crucial to the sport’s survival.
"We have to be very careful about where we want to build the new National Sailing Centre, because that will impact optics (and) accessibility to the sport. If it's a place that is not accessible, the sport might just die off," he said.
He added that the federation is working closely with various government agencies to find a viable location.
WHY THE EAST COAST IS OPTIMAL FOR SAILING
For the federation, the challenge goes beyond relocating infrastructure. It also involves ensuring the sport remains accessible, sustainable and competitive.
Located along East Coast Park since 1999, the National Sailing Centre has provided sailors with wide open spaces as well as clean and safe coastal waters.
Sea sports enthusiasts say the east coast is the most suitable area in Singapore for activities such as sailing, windsurfing and kitesurfing.
Sailing club director Ho Kah Soon cited the area's accessibility, favourable wind conditions and the absence of major shipping lanes.
"Facing the open Singapore Strait and South China Sea, (the east coast) enjoys an unobstructed wind fetch. The coastline from Changi to Marina Bay is relatively open and linear, allowing winds to flow smoothly over water with minimal turbulence from dense high-rise clusters," said Mr Ho, who runs the Constant Wind Sea Sports Centre.
PROS & CONS OF LONG ISLAND FOR SAILING
Mr Ho said preserving access to the Singapore Strait and open-sea training grounds remains essential.
"Advanced sailors still require access to natural sea conditions – currents, chop and open-water challenges – where most major regional and international competitions are held," he added.
At the same time, a planned freshwater reservoir, a major feature of the project which will add to Singapore’s water supply and be open to water-based activities, could bring significant benefits for beginners.
"With minimal waves, no strong currents and reduced commercial vessel traffic, it will dramatically lower barriers to entry," said Mr Ho. "Beginners in sailing, windsurfing, kayaking, and paddling will learn faster, with greater confidence and reduced risk."
He added that overall, the project could broaden community access to water sports, enhance event-hosting potential and act as a catalyst for greater public participation in marine activities.
SUSTAINING SPORT’S MOMENTUM
Beyond securing a new headquarters, the sailing federation is also focused on nurturing young talent, growing participation and building depth across sailing classes.
Mr Chan said the federation is exploring the expansion of sailing-related disciplines in the National School Games to attract more young participants.
There are also hopes that the young national sailors who made waves at the SEA Games will inspire more children to take up the sport.
In Thailand, Olympic bronze medallist Max Maeder, 19, dominated the kitefoiling event on his Games debut. New sailing talents such as gold medallist Ethan Chia, 15, and silver medallist Anya Zahedi, 12, have also emerged.
Mr Chan said the federation is also developing a “board pathway” – for water sports involving riding a board such as wing foiling and kitefoiling – that allows young sailors to explore multiple disciplines before specialising.
“(These are) interchangeable disciplines. You discover what you really like … and not just zoom into one at too young an age. In fact, we have a bunch of eight- and nine-year-olds who are pretty good, and (they’ve) started racing overseas as well,” he said.
Limited sea space and seasonal wind conditions in Singapore have also prompted the federation to explore overseas training opportunities, especially during monsoon transition periods when winds are less favourable.
Cost remains a concern, and Mr Chan said the federation is working to secure funding and sponsorships.
“Sailing should be open and accessible to every Singaporean,” he said, adding that no one should feel excluded because they cannot afford the sport.
Despite upwind challenges ahead, Mr Chan remains cautiously optimistic.
“The good thing is, for the Olympic classes, we are pretty much on track. Like the gold medals that we won (at the SEA Games) were pretty much in the Olympic classes,” he said.
“Those that we did not win, but we still accounted well for, were developmental classes, which will lead into the Olympic classes, based on our pathways.”