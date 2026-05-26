Singapore IPO market gathers pace as SGX on track for nearly 30 listings in 2026

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s initial public offering (IPO) market could be entering a new growth phase, with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on track for close to 30 listings this year following a record year for IPO proceeds.

According to SGX, Singapore recorded about S$3 billion (US$2.35 billion) in IPO proceeds last year, topping Southeast Asia’s IPO market rankings.

Analysts said Singapore’s reputation as a safe haven continues to attract companies seeking to list, amid ongoing trade tensions and global uncertainty.

Liquidity has also improved significantly, with trading volumes doubling over the past 18 months.

JUSTCO LISTING

The momentum comes as SGX welcomed its third mainboard IPO of the year on Friday (May 22), with homegrown flexible workspace provider JustCo raising S$100 million to fund its overseas expansion plans.

It was also SGX’s fifth listing in 2026.

JustCo, which is backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, said that recent stimulus measures - including the S$6.5 billion Equity Market Development Programme aimed at boosting investor participation - helped strengthen confidence in listing on the local bourse.

“I think, in the past, there (was) a lot of concern about liquidity and investment (going) into a growth company, a non-REIT (real estate investment trust) company. With that programme, I think that the funds are more open,” said JustCo’s executive chairman and CEO Kong Wan Sing.

He noted that JustCo is not only a growth company – defined as a firm growing faster than the broader economy – but is also profitable, which helped during the IPO process.