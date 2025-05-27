Jeffrey Siow to join task force on US tariffs, Desmond Lee to step off after Cabinet changes

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) announced changes to its line-up on Tuesday (May 27) following changes to the Cabinet.

Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow will join the task force, while Minister for Education Desmond Lee will step off.

Newly-elected Singapore Business Federation (SBF) chairman Teo Siong Seng will also replace former chairman Lim Ming Yan as the SBF representative.

The changes will take effect immediately, said the SBF, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) in a joint media release. All other members of SERT will remain the same.

The task force was formed in April to help businesses and workers tide through tariffs imposed by the United States.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, the task force comprises seven other members:

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo

Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat

Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow

Chairman of SBF Teo Siong Seng

Secretary-general of NTUC Ng Chee Meng

President of SNEF Tan Hee Teck

The task force’s composition was adjusted following the recent Cabinet and SBF council appointments, Mr Gan said.

“SERT’s mandate remains unchanged. We will continue to work with our tripartite partners to help our businesses and workers navigate the current uncertainties in global trade,” he added.