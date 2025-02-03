SingPost Singapore CEO Shahrin Abdol Salam resigns after less than a year in the role

SINGAPORE: SingPost's CEO for its Singapore business, Mr Shahrin Abdol Salam, has resigned after less than a year in the role.

SingPost confirmed this on Monday (Feb 3) in response to CNA's queries, saying Mr Shahrin made the decision "to pursue opportunities outside the company".

Ms Neo Su Yin, who was SingPost's Singapore CEO before Mr Shahrin, will take up the position again.

She is currently the group chief operating officer at the national postal service provider, having been appointed to the newly created position last month.

"A transition timeline is being worked out with Neo Su Yin, group chief operating officer, who will assume additional responsibility as CEO Singapore following his departure," said SingPost.

"Su Yin is familiar with the Singapore Business Unit having run the business from November 2021 until May 2024."

Mr Shahrin's resignation comes not long after the unprecedented sacking of three top executives at the national postal service provider over their handling of internal investigations into a whistleblower's report.

He was appointed head of SingPost's Singapore business in May 2024. Before that, he was managing director of SMRT's Thomson-East Coast Line and senior vice president of strategic relations at SMRT Corporation.

"We thank Shahrin for his contribution to SingPost during his time and wish him well in his future endeavours," SingPost said on Monday.

Mr Shahrin has been active in West Coast GRC.

He is a district representative in the People's Action Party's (PAP) Malay Affairs Bureau, which was formed in 1954 to represent the views of the Malay-Muslim community to the party leadership.

He is also chairman of the Ayer Rajah Community Club's Malay Activity Executive Committee.

West Coast GRC is currently a five-member GRC.

It was helmed by former Transport Minister S Iswaran until he resigned from the PAP in January 2024 amid criminal charges of corruption and obtaining valuables as a public servant. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail last October.

The remaining West Coast GRC Members of Parliament are Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, Foo Mee Har, Ang Wei Neng and Rachel Ong.

Singapore must hold a general election by November, with political analysts expecting polls to be called as early as April.

In the last General Election in 2020, the PAP narrowly won West Coast with 51.7 per cent of the vote against a team from the Progress Singapore Party that comprised Tan Cheng Bock, Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Nadarajah Loganathan and Jeffrey Khoo.

Mr Leong and Ms Poa went on to become Non-Constituency MPs - positions that are offered to the best losers in a general election as part of a scheme to ensure a minimum number of opposition members in parliament.