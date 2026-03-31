Some Singtel customers to get S$5 or S$10 'goodwill rebate' over recent network disruption

SINGAPORE: Singtel announced on Tuesday (Mar 31) "goodwill" rebates of S$5 (US$3.90) or S$10 on some customers' bills following a series of disruptions earlier this month.

The rebates will be reflected on eligible customers' bills within the next one to two billing cycles, with no action required, the telco said in messages to customers.

"We sincerely apologise for the recent network disruption," Singtel said in messages announcing the S$5 rebate.

"Singtel deeply regrets the recent incidents and has applied additional network enhancements to improve resilience," it added.

"We know how important staying connected is. As a small gesture, you'll receive a S$5 goodwill rebate on your bill."

In response to CNA queries, a Singtel spokesperson said Tuesday that the telco is "reaching out to affected customers via SMS with a token of appreciation for their patience during this period".

The rebate has been assessed based on the customers' services with Singtel, the spokesperson added.