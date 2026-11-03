Tiered social media access preferred over outright ban, but is it enough to keep teens safe?

SINGAPORE: When her two elder children started using social media a few years ago, Ms Michelle Hon saw it as an opportunity for them to pick up skills such as video recording and editing.

Now aged 14 and 12, her children – along with her youngest, aged 10 – use platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok to post content and chat with friends. Ms Hon, 47, has one main rule: They cannot add or chat with strangers online.

"Beyond that, I think I'm fairly flexible. And of course, sometimes I do spot checks, but unannounced," said the business owner.

Her approach reflects a wider preference among parents for letting children navigate social media with safeguards rather than shutting them out.

About 80 per cent of parents and nearly 70 per cent of youths support tiered access over an outright ban, said the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) following an engagement with more than 2,000 parents and youths.

The ministry said the findings reinforce the government's proposed approach of age-appropriate access, alongside platform changes that give young people stronger protections.

It intends to introduce legislation next year on age assurance and safer design of social media for teenagers.

But even as Singapore moves towards more safeguards on social media for children, experts say restrictions alone will not keep children safe online and that parents have a crucial role to play.

TIERED ACCESS OR OUTRIGHT BAN?

With tiered or age-appropriate access to social media, younger users will face more restrictions through age assurance measures and platform design, to be gradually eased as they grow older.

These include restrictions on inappropriate content, unwanted contact and features such as autoplay and daily time limits.

Many youths describe their first experiences on social media as overwhelming, which is the risk of a cliff-edge approach to unrestricted access, said Ms Zoe Toh, the head of advocacy at YouthTech Institute, a youth-led charitable tech movement.

A tiered approach "retains autonomy for youths", she said, which is crucial for allowing them to gradually build judgment that will later enable them to better navigate these spaces on their own.

An example of age-appropriate implementation is a version of social media that might only allow younger youths to access content by their friends and exclude algorithm-based feeds, said Ms Toh.

In YouthTech’s report, youths overwhelmingly cited the importance of keeping their ability to decide how their experience online should be and rejected an outright ban, she added.

While more countries have enforced social media bans for children – Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia are recent examples – experts agree that a ban can do more harm than good.

"A ban is like locking the kitchen – it stops (access to) the junk food, but it doesn't teach anyone how to eat right," said Ms June Fong, a psychologist at Promises Healthcare.

She noted that bans tend to backfire, with strict restrictions leading to isolation, rebellion and children who don't know how to use the internet safely when they eventually get access.

Ms Fong added that bans breed secrecy and assume that social media is only harmful, when it can be a lifeline to community for many young people, especially those who feel isolated.

Tiered access, on the other hand, can match children's growth and development, letting them earn and exercise autonomy over time instead of abruptly.

"The question isn't 'Should they have access?' – it's 'Have we taught them how to use it?'" said Ms Fong.

"A ban is easier to legislate. But 'gradual with guardrails' is what actually protects them."