Man accused of stabbing priest at St Joseph's Church in November taken back to crime scene

SINGAPORE: The man who is accused of stabbing a priest at St Joseph's Church last month was taken to the scene of the crime by the police on Friday (Dec 6).

Singaporean Basnayake Keith Spencer, 37, was charged on Nov 11 with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon to Father Christopher Lee Kwong Heng.

He is accused of using a foldable knife to stab Father Lee in the mouth at about 6.30pm on Nov 9 at the church in Upper Bukit Timah.

The man, who was remanded for three weeks for psychiatric assessment, was placed on further remand on Monday with permission to be taken out for investigations.

Basnayake arrived at the church on Friday just before 3pm in a white car. He wore a mask and was dressed in a white polo shirt, dark-coloured shorts and slippers.

With his arms and legs in restraints, he was escorted up a flight of stairs to the church hall by four police investigators.