With 3 days of campaigning left, Tan Kin Lian cancels walkabouts; asks volunteers to distribute flyers instead

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian has cancelled his remaining daily walkabouts with three days of campaigning left before Cooling-off Day on Thursday (Aug 31), and asked volunteers to distribute flyers instead.

The former NTUC Income chief executive, 75, had earlier informed the media that he would visit Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village on Monday and Ayer Rajah Food Centre on Tuesday.

But on Sunday night, journalists in a WhatsApp group with Mr Tan and his media team were informed that there would be no walkabouts and no interviews from Monday to Wednesday.

His media team said it would give updates "if anything new is finalised".

Mr Tan and his team have not responded to CNA's query about the reason for the cancellations.

In a separate chat group for Mr Tan's supporters, volunteers were asked to distribute flyers and "micro posters" around different parts of Singapore from Monday to Wednesday.

The volunteers were asked to distribute the campaign materials to shops, market stalls and customers, and drop the remaining materials into letter boxes.

"Please turn up as usual, as if it is a walkabout," read a text message to volunteers seen by CNA.