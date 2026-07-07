PAP MPs say AI, support for workers crucial to Singapore's transport future as parliament backs long-term strategy

SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) MPs on Tuesday (Jul 7) called for greater use of frontier technologies to retain Singapore's edge as a global transport hub, while stressing the need for continued investment in world-class infrastructure and to prepare workers for the transport sector of the future.

Sixteen PAP Members of Parliament (MPs) and two Nominated MPs spoke during a seven-hour debate, eventually passing the motion to strengthen Singapore's long-term strategy as a global transport hub.

The motion was tabled by the Transport Government Parliamentary Committee, led by chairperson, MP Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Marine Parade-Braddell Heights).

She earlier said that the agenda would be to position connectivity as a critical driver of Singapore's long-term economic competitiveness, especially amid an increasingly fragmented geopolitical landscape.

During the motion, the Ministry of Transport also announced S$800 million (US$619 million) in research and innovation for transport over the next five years, as well as career initiatives for taxi and private-hire drivers.

"Singapore is compelled to rethink how we remain globally connected as we confront an ever-dynamic geopolitical environment and emerging technological game changers," Ms Tin said in her opening speech.

"This motion is future-facing and strategic because transport is about connectivity across three domains, land, sea and air, and connectivity enables economic prosperity that ultimately is about improving lives."

Apart from adopting frontier technologies, MPs also spoke of the importance of these tools translating into better jobs for Singaporeans and called for stronger efforts to equip workers for new roles as the transport sector evolves.