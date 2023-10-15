Whistleblowers make the world safer. How can Singapore be safer for them?

“DAVID VERSUS GOLIATH”

Despite not being required to by law, many private multinational corporations in Singapore as well as government agencies and non-profit organisations have whistleblower policies in place.

But in practice, Prof Mak said he is “not confident” that whistleblower policies are generally effective. He cited his own experience sending whistleblower reports to two companies in the course of his work on corporate governance.

Both companies – one in Singapore and one in Malaysia – did not acknowledge his complaints even though he identified himself and gave “substantial documentation”.

“You take the trouble to blow the whistle and then you find that it goes into this black hole, and they don’t even bother responding,” he said.

He has also been on the other side, as a board member of a non-profit organisation that received a whistleblower report.

The board responded by initiating forensic investigations and placing the CEO and COO on leave, and fired the officers after the allegations proved true.

Prof Mak said the effectiveness of whistleblower policy ultimately depends on individual members of an organisation’s board, especially its independent directors.

But some reports never even make it that far. In the Kinderland case, the whistleblower told the preschool’s principal how the students were being treated, but felt she was not taken seriously.

According to her, the principal’s response was that the implicated teacher – who has since been charged with ill-treating a child – had been with the school for years.

The whistleblower ended up leaving the preschool because she did not want to be part of the culture there.

“Before I resigned, I already voiced it out, but no action was taken. That’s why I chose to leave,” she told CNA.

If a company does not take a report seriously or blocks investigations internally, external options for the whistleblower can be limited, as Mr Gill experienced.

In the case of Wirecard, Mr Gill decided not to go straight to local or German regulators and authorities with the information he had.

The payments processor did not need a licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate in the country at the time, and the fraud seemed to be happening on a global scale. In Germany, the firm was “well protected”.

Going to the police was a “scary” option because the tables could turn, and he could be questioned about the legality of his actions and his motives instead.

“Technically every whistleblower has committed an offence by virtue of taking confidential (information),” said Mr Gill, while noting that it may not be in the public interest to enforce this.

In the end, MAS was the only enforcement agency across the jurisdictions involved to act “right away” when the news reports came out, he said.

The regulator has since penalised three banks and an insurer, and seven people have been charged in relation to the case in Singapore.

But at the time of deciding whether to go to authorities, Mr Gill was on guard against unscrupulous tactics by Wirecard. “If a company is already faking contracts and forging documents, there is zero to prevent them from forging things that you didn’t do either.”

Whistleblowing is always a “David versus Goliath” scenario, he said. “With the resources companies have, they can launch a legal case against you, they can launch all kinds of offensives against you.

“So that’s why it’s very dangerous, because whistleblowers don’t know who to trust, and they don’t know who will weaponise the information that they have and use it to their own advantage.”

In the end, he felt that the only way to “shock everyone into doing something” across multiple jurisdictions was to give the scoop to a reputable international newspaper.