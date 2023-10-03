Billion-dollar money laundering case: Singapore police began ‘comprehensive intelligence probe’ in early 2022

Earlier this year, when the police assessed that they had enough information, they consulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which determined there was sufficient reason to suspect criminal offences had been committed in Singapore.

Police then arrested the 10 suspects at their residences in areas such as Sentosa Cove, Tanglin, Orchard, Holland and River Valley.

The raids took place at Good Class Bungalows (GCB), condominiums and a landed property. More than 400 police officers from various divisions were involved.

The 10 suspects have since been charged in court with money laundering offences. They have all been remanded after being denied bail.

Some face charges of forgery, while two have also been charged with resisting arrest and perverting the course of justice.

They are all of Chinese origin but have nationalities and passports ranging from Cyprus to Cambodia.

On Tuesday, Mrs Teo further stressed that speculation in some international and local news outlets – that the police operation was carried out at the behest of China – was “completely untrue”.

“Singapore does not need another country to tell us what to do to enforce our laws, nor will we do anything unless it is in our own interests,” she said.

“In this case, we started investigations because we suspected that offences had been committed in Singapore. Once we confirmed our suspicions, we acted.”

She told the House that “many others” who have not been arrested are assisting with investigations, while others are wanted by the police but are not in Singapore. She did not elaborate on how many.

At least two of the suspects who were arrested are said to be wanted by police in China, and an additional 24 suspects were also named in a Law Ministry notice sent out in late August.

The criminal proceeds that were allegedly laundered in this case likely came from activities outside Singapore, including illegal online gambling and unlicensed moneylending, Mrs Teo added.

In terms of immigration status, Mrs Teo said the 10 suspects were not on Interpol’s red notice list at the time of their applications for employment and dependant’s passes.

She was addressing questions by several MPs in relation to the entry and stay of foreign nationals in Singapore.

Mrs Teo said that many others who have been - and will be - interviewed include Singaporeans, permanent residents and those on different types of immigration passes.

"Anyone who is eventually found complicit in the wrongdoing after ongoing investigations will be dealt with in accordance with the law, regardless of their immigration status, or whether they are Singapore citizens,” she said.