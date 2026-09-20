Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee clinches Asian Games silver in 1,500m freestyle, sets new national records

TOKYO: Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee cemented her status as one of the top distance swimmers in Asia after she clinched silver in the women’s 1,500m freestyle on Sunday (Sep 20) in a new national record time of 16:00.45.

At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, China's Li Bingjie took gold with a time of 15:53.52 while Japan's Ichika Kajimoto finished in 16:06.83 to claim the bronze. At the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou, Gan finished fourth with a time of 16:24.67.

Gan's time of 8:29.56 for the first 800m of the race also broke the national record for the women's 800m freestyle.

The last Singaporean woman to claim an individual Games medal in swimming was Roanne Ho, who took silver in the 50m breaststroke in 2018.

Gan holds five individual national records (200m, 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle, as well as 400m individual medley), all of which were set in the last 14 months.

At the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July, she lowered her own 400m freestyle national record and finished fifth in the final.

At the 2025 SEA Games, Gan swept the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle events for the third consecutive edition.