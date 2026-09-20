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Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee clinches Asian Games silver in 1,500m freestyle, sets new national records
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Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee clinches Asian Games silver in 1,500m freestyle, sets new national records

This is Gan’s first Asian Games medal.

Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee clinches Asian Games silver in 1,500m freestyle, sets new national records

Gan Ching Hwee in action during the women's 1,500m freestyle final at the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sep 20, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
20 Sep 2026 04:43PM (Updated: 20 Sep 2026 05:54PM)
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TOKYO: Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee cemented her status as one of the top distance swimmers in Asia after she clinched silver in the women’s 1,500m freestyle on Sunday (Sep 20) in a new national record time of 16:00.45. 

At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, China's Li Bingjie took gold with a time of 15:53.52 while Japan's Ichika Kajimoto finished in 16:06.83 to claim the bronze. At the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou, Gan finished fourth with a time of 16:24.67.

Gan's time of 8:29.56 for the first 800m of the race also broke the national record for the women's 800m freestyle.

The last Singaporean woman to claim an individual Games medal in swimming was Roanne Ho, who took silver in the 50m breaststroke in 2018.

CNA Games
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Gan holds five individual national records (200m, 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle, as well as 400m individual medley), all of which were set in the last 14 months. 

At the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July, she lowered her own 400m freestyle national record and finished fifth in the final. 

At the 2025 SEA Games, Gan swept the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle events for the third consecutive edition.

Gan Ching Hwee celebrates after coming in second in the women's 1,500m freestyle final at the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sep 20, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

Coming into the Asian Games, the 23-year-old had the fourth-fastest 1,500m freestyle time in Asia this year, behind Kajimoto, China’s Li and Kajimoto’s compatriot Airi Ebina.  

She also set a national record in the event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, before smashing that mark at the World Aquatics Championships on home soil last year en route to finishing seventh in the final. 

Gan is pencilled in to compete in the 400m and 800m freestyle events later in the meet. 

At the last Asian Games, Singapore's swim team clinched one medal, a silver in the men’s 50m butterfly courtesy of Teong Tzen Wei.

Catch the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games live or on-demand on mewatch! Visit mewatch.sg/asiangames for details, and follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

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Source: CNA/mt(kg)

Related Topics

Asian Games 2026 swimming Singapore swimming team Team Singapore Gan Ching Hwee
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