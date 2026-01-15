Singapore to face defending champions Vietnam in 2026 ASEAN football championship

SINGAPORE: Singapore will face defending champions Vietnam in the group stage of the upcoming ASEAN Hyundai Cup, the tournament's organisers announced on Thursday (Jan 15).

The Lions will also play against Indonesia, Cambodia and the winner of a playoff between Brunei and Timor-Leste in Group A of the competition.

The draw for the biennial regional tournament took place in Jakarta on Thursday.

The 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup – the 16th edition of the ASEAN Championship – will run from Jul 24 to Aug 26, with group-stage matches to be played on a home-or-away single round-robin basis.

The tournament's other group, Group B, consists of Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.

Brunei will host the first leg of the home-and-away qualifying round playoff with Timor-Leste on Jun 2, with Timor-Leste hosting the return leg on Jun 9.

The top two finishers in each group will advance to the home-and-away semi-finals, with the first legs to be played on Aug 15 and 16, and the return legs taking place on Aug 18 and 19.

The two-legged final, which will also be played on a home-and-away basis, will be held on Aug 22 and 26.