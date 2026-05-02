Students are 'stacking' internships – but do employers really want that?

A resume came to my attention recently.

At first glance, it was impressive. As a fresh graduate, this person appeared to have extensive experience, holding down six internships across three years.

The candidate had worked across agencies, startups and even a multinational corporation.

But as I read his resume more closely, I noticed that each stint lasted between two and four weeks.

That gave me pause. Two weeks? What exactly does someone learn in 10 working days?

Long enough to understand the etiquette of not dozing off during meetings, I suppose, and certainly short enough to leave before anything gets difficult.