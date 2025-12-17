Sydney funerals begin for Bondi Beach Hanukkah shooting victims

ALBANESE TO ATTEND FUNERALS IF INVITED, HE SAYS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not disclose whether he would attend any of the funerals.

"I would attend anything that I'm invited to; these funerals that are taking place are to farewell people's loved ones," Albanese told ABC Radio, suggesting he was not invited to attend.

Albanese is facing criticism that his centre-left government did not do enough to prevent the spread of antisemitism in Australia during the two-year Israel-Gaza war and failed to avert the mass shooting.

Opposition Jewish lawmaker Julian Leeser has said there was "white-hot anger among the community" over the attack.

Other victims included a Holocaust survivor, a husband and wife who first approached the gunmen before they started firing and a 10-year-old girl named Matilda, according to interviews, officials and media reports.

Matilda's father told a Bondi vigil on Tuesday night he did not want his daughter's legacy to be forgotten.

"We came here from Ukraine … and I thought that Matilda is the most Australian name that can ever exist. So just remember the name, remember her," local media reported him as saying.

Health authorities said on Wednesday that 22 patients were receiving care in several Sydney hospitals for their injuries.

The men accused of carrying out Sunday's Bondi Beach attack had travelled to the southern Philippines, a region long plagued by Islamist militancy, before the attack that Australian police said appeared to be inspired by Islamic State.

Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, the man who tackled one of the shooters to disarm his rifle, remains in a Sydney hospital with gunshot wounds and was visited by Australia's federal and state political leaders. He left his hometown in Syria's northwest province of Idlib nearly 20 years ago to seek work in Australia.

His uncle, Mohammed al-Ahmed in Syria recognised him from footage circulating online.

"We learned through social media. I called his father and he told me that it was Ahmed. Ahmed is a hero, we're proud of him. Syria in general is proud of him," the uncle told Reuters.