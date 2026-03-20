Denmark deployed troops fearing US invasion of Greenland: Report

COPENHAGEN: Denmark and its allies deployed troops to Greenland in January, fearing a United States invasion as tensions spiked over President Donald Trump's bid to annex it, Danish broadcaster DR said on Thursday (Mar 19).

DR said it had seen a military operations order dated on Jan 13, which served as the basis for the deployment of Danish forces in the autonomous Danish territory.

The document described an operation organising the defence of Greenland, immediately after the US operation in Venezuela to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

"When Trump says all the time that he wants to buy Greenland, and then we see what happens in Venezuela - we had to take all possible scenarios seriously," a Danish military official speaking on condition of anonymity told DR.

"The official machinery of the US is not working the way it used to," he added.