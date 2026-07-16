Europe looks beyond regulation in bid for tech leadership

BRUSSELS: A new European social media platform is betting that privacy, identity verification and genuine human interaction can help it compete with American tech giants such as X and Bluesky.

W Social, which unveiled its platform at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, launched its public beta in Brussels last month.

The company says it wants to bring the "social" back to social media by prioritising interactions between people rather than chatbots.

It also plans to host all user data on European servers under European Union privacy laws, while adopting strict age and identity verification requirements.

Its launch comes as the EU seeks to regain greater control over its digital infrastructure and support home-grown innovation.