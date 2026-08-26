IN FOCUS: Greenland’s melting ice carries warnings far beyond the Arctic

SISIMIUT, Greenland: From a distance, the village of Sarfannguit looks like a scattering of coloured candy placed upon a shelf.

Hidden deep along a narrow, sheltered inlet, away from the humpback whales and ringed seals that ride the currents of the nutrient-rich Davis Strait, its colourful homes rise against the exposed granite slopes of the area.

This settlement is one of dozens of small communities whose future is increasingly uncertain - caught between a changing climate, decades of population decline and the economic pull of Greenland's growing towns.

The Arctic is warming around four times faster than the global average, transforming coastlines, ecosystems and weather patterns across the high north.

From the highest vantage point in the settlement of about 100 people, wind whips across this landscape’s bare, smooth curves. Distant patches of Arctic wildflowers, dwarf shrubs and lichen break up the starkness of the rocky peninsula.