India accelerates push to diversify economic partners amid global trade uncertainty

EU DEAL AS LEVERAGE

Experts said the haste with which the India-US framework was announced suggests the EU deal may have acted as a catalyst.

“I think it (sent) a message to the US that there are other partners. The Indian economy has been resilient,” said Harsh Pant, vice president of studies and foreign policy at think-tank Observer Research Foundation.

“This kind of diplomatic signalling remains an important variable in how you want to project your confidence in your ability to navigate the relationship with the US.”

As trade talks with the US dragged on – and as Washington threatened additional tariffs – India moved quickly to conclude agreements with Britain, New Zealand and the EU, all within the past year.

It marks a notable shift for a country that has traditionally been cautious about opening its developing economy to advanced markets.

Observers say India’s strongest bargaining chip remains its economic size and growth potential – a powerful draw even for a more protectionist America.

While exporters have broadly welcomed the trade framework with the US, analysts are urging caution.

The Indian government has neither confirmed nor denied Washington’s claim that New Delhi will stop buying Russian oil.

According to the joint statement, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and on a “wide range” of food and agricultural products.

However, the 18 per cent tariff will still apply to many Indian exports, including textiles and leather goods.