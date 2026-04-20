Iran rebuffs Trump announcement of new peace talks, state news agency reports

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: Iran rejected new peace talks with the United States, its state news agency reported on Sunday (Apr 19), hours after US President Donald Trump had said he was sending envoys to Pakistan for talks and would strike Iran unless it accepted his terms.

Trump posted on Truth Social that his envoys would arrive on Monday evening for negotiations, a timetable that would leave only a day for talks to make progress before a two-week ceasefire ends.

"We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran," he wrote. "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

Iran's official IRNA news agency cited no specific source in its report that Iran had rejected the talks.

"Iran stated that its absence from the second round of talks stems from what it called Washington's excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire," IRNA wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Iran's rejection of the talks.