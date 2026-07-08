Iran targets US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain after earlier American strikes

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) said on Wednesday (Jul 8) it had hit dozens of US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to American strikes, in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

The US launched strikes on Iran a day earlier, after three commercial vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said the military hit more than 80 targets during its latest strikes on Iran.

The "powerful" strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on ships transiting the vital waterway and would "impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping", it said.

The IRGC said its navy and aerospace force carried out a joint missile and drone operation in response to the attacks, striking "85 key US military facilities" in Kuwait and Bahrain, while also shooting down an MQ-9 drone.

Kuwait's army said on X it was responding to missile and drone attacks, without saying where they were coming from.

Bahrain's interior ministry said the country's air sirens were activated, urging residents to head to the nearest safe place.