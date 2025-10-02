Israeli military intercepts Gaza aid flotilla, organisers say

Last week, the flotilla was attacked by drones, which dropped stun grenades and itching powder on the vessels, causing damage but no injuries.



Israel did not comment on that attack, but has said it will use any means to prevent the boats from reaching Gaza, arguing that its naval blockade is legal as it battles Hamas militants in the coastal enclave.



Italy and Spain deployed naval ships to help with any rescue or humanitarian needs, but stopped following the flotilla once it got within 278 kilometres of Gaza for safety reasons. Turkish drones have also followed the boats.



Italy and Greece, on Wednesday, jointly called on Israel not to hurt the activists aboard and called on the flotilla to hand over its aid to the Catholic Church for indirect delivery to Gaza - a plea the flotilla has previously rejected.



Israeli officials have repeatedly denounced the mission as a stunt.



"This systematic refusal (to hand over the aid) demonstrates that the objective is not humanitarian, but provocative. They are not seeking to help, they are seeking an incident," Jonathan Peled, the Israeli ambassador to Italy, said in a post on X.