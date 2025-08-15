Why Putin has the upper hand ahead of Trump meeting in Alaska

United States President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a high-stakes summit in Alaska on Friday (Aug 15).

At the top of the agenda is the war in Ukraine, with Trump hoping to persuade Putin to compromise on a peace agreement.

However, some analysts whom CNA spoke to expressed scepticism that Trump will be able to convince the Russian leader to agree to a deal that also addresses Ukraine’s concerns.

Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, said Putin is a skilled negotiator and will likely have the upper hand in the meeting.

“(Putin’s) mastery of details has been a hallmark of his approach to negotiations. Trump doesn't have that,” he told CNA’s East Asia Tonight programme.

“It's more likely that Putin will be able to dominate the meeting and lead Trump to a direction that Putin wants.”

This will be the first in-person meeting between Putin and a US president since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly not been invited to the summit.

European powers bristled at Ukraine’s exclusion and scrambled to engage Trump ahead of the Anchorage meeting amid fears the US leader may sell Kyiv out.