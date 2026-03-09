Trump says new Iran leader won't last long without his approval

"The blaze has been burning for more than 12 hours, the air has become unbreathable. I can't even go out to do the daily shopping," said a 35-year-old from Tehran.



"At first, I supported this war. After Khamenei's death, I celebrated with my friends: we drank wine and we danced.



"But since yesterday... people say there's not even any gasoline left at the gas stations," she said in a text message to Europe.



As the war extended into its ninth day, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had enough supplies to continue their drone and missile war over the Middle East for up to six months.



Several blasts were heard over Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv after the Israeli military said it had detected a salvo of missiles from Iran. The Magen David Adom emergency services said six people were wounded in central Israel.