US brushes off Chinese warning to Hong Kong consul general

WASHINGTON: The United States State Department on Thursday (Oct 2) brushed off a statement from the senior Chinese diplomat in Hong Kong warning the recently appointed US consul general there not to interfere in the affairs of the Chinese-ruled city.

"US diplomats represent our nation and are charged with advancing US interests globally, which is standard practice for diplomats around the world, including in Hong Kong," a senior State Department official said in a statement in response to the remarks about the consul general, Julie Eadeh.

Cui Jianchun, China's top diplomat in Hong Kong, issued a statement earlier on Thursday, saying he met Eadeh on Tuesday "to lodge solemn representations on her conducts (sic) since she assumed duties".

The statement, published on the website of Cui's office, urged Eadeh "to abide by fundamental norms governing international relations, including non-interference in domestic affairs and make a clean break with anti-China forces".

It said Cui explicitly stated the "Four Don'ts" requirements, "namely don't meet the people who the Consul General shouldn't meet with, don't collude with anti-China forces, don't instigate, assist, abet or fund any activities that undermine stability in Hong Kong, don't interfere with national security cases in Hong Kong".