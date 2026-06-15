Iran take centre stage at World Cup as Spain make bow

LOS ANGELES: Iran will take centre stage at the World Cup on Monday (Jun 15) after arriving in the United States following a build-up shrouded by uncertainty due to war in the Middle East.

The Iranian squad, whose preparations have been dogged by political tensions and visa issues arising from the US-Israel military strikes on Iran, face New Zealand at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a day after touching down in California on Sunday.

Iran were initially to be based in Tucson, Arizona for the tournament, but switched their training base to Tijuana, Mexico at the 11th hour as a result of ongoing tensions with World Cup co-hosts the United States over visa issues.

The US authorities have refused to grant visas for several members of the Iranian delegation.

Protests are planned outside the stadium by members of the Iranian diaspora opposed to the nation's hardline regime, and there have been threats that the Iran team could walk off the pitch if anti-government banners are displayed during the Group G clash.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Sunday, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said he hoped his team's performances at the World Cup could unite all Iranians at home and overseas.

"We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don't pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us," Ghalenoei said in response to a question from AFP.

"Naturally, all teams have their own problems, and in many countries, many things happen that have nothing to do with football."

The coach said his team are at the World Cup to "represent the respectful people of Iran, be it the Iranians inside Iran or the Iranian diaspora".

"We are not political people ... football is separate from politics," Ghalenoei said.

Iran's World Cup debut comes just a day after Washington and Tehran announced a permanent deal to end their ongoing conflict.