India downed five F-16, JF-17 Pakistani jets in May conflict, says Indian air force chief

NEW DELHI: India downed five Pakistani fighter jets of the F-16 and JF-17 class during the intense fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May, Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh said on Friday (Oct 3).

Although Singh had previously said that five Pakistani fighter jets and another military aircraft were shot down during the conflict, this is the first time New Delhi has mentioned the class of jets in public.

"As far as air defence part is concerned, we have evidence of one long-range strike ... along with that, five fighters, high-tech fighters between F-16 and JF-17 class, our system tells us," Singh told reporters at the Indian Air Force annual day press conference.

The F-16 is a United States-made fighter jet, while the JF-17 is of Chinese origin.

Pakistan's military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pakistan has said it shot down six Indian fighter jets during the conflict, including the French-made Rafale. India has acknowledged some losses but denied losing six aircraft.

On Friday, Singh declined to respond to questions on Pakistan's claim of downing Indian jets.

The May fighting, the worst between the old foes in decades, was sparked by an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir, which New Delhi said was backed by Pakistan.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, artillery and drones during the four-day conflict, killing dozens of people, before agreeing to a ceasefire.