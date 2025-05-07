India says strikes on Pakistan exercised its 'right to respond'

NEW DELHI: India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Wednesday (May 7) that missile strikes against Pakistan were a "carefully planned" operation that exercised New Delhi's "right to respond".

India's military said the strikes destroyed "nine terrorist camps" belonging to those it blames for an attack last month in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The Indian strikes included targets in Punjab, its first attacks on Pakistan's most populous province since the last full-scale war between the old enemies more than half a century ago, triggering fears of further hostilities in one of the world's most dangerous flashpoints.

Pakistan said 21 civilians were killed in the strikes, with five more deaths reported in cross-border gunfire that followed.

Among the dead were four children, including two three-year-old girls, according to officials in Islamabad.

"The targets we had chosen were destroyed with great precision and sensitivity, ensuring that no civilian population or area was affected," Singh told reporters in New Delhi. "We have shown sensitivity by ensuring that no civilian population was affected in the slightest."

"We only targeted terror camps, exercising our right to respond to the attack on our soil."