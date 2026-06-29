Indonesian authorities probe suspected web of lies at Denmark scientific conference

HOW THE ALLEGED FRAUD UNRAVELLED

At an ISPPD-14 session, a woman who introduced herself as Riana Dwi Kurniawati presented research examining the relationship between extreme heat and pneumonia risk among older adults.

Roughly 10 minutes later, she appeared at another session under the name Dimas Fajar Prasetyo, and presented another study on AI-driven pneumococcal vaccine booster strategies for elderly populations.

The discrepancy made clinical medicine researcher Wa Ode Dwi Daningrat of the University of Oxford sit up at the conference, because Dimas Fajar Prasetyo is a male Indonesian name.

“I found it bizarre to see one participant with multiple name tags because, typically, even when representing a colleague or teammate, you use your own name tag, introduce yourself, and clarify your role. There's no need to switch name tags or alter your appearance between presentations,” Wa Ode Dwi told CNA.

Wa Ode Dwi said she chose not to report her suspicion to the organisers right away, opting instead to gather more evidence first.

The following day, Wa Ode Dwi attended another oral presentation scheduled under the name Riana Dwi Kurniawati. The presenter was the same woman who, the previous day, had variously introduced herself to different people as Dimas, Riana and Prihantini.

This time, the woman identified herself as Prihantini. She was asked a question by Keith Klugman, director of the pneumonia programme at the Gates Foundation and, according to Wa Ode Dwi, was unable to answer a seemingly basic question about the research.

After the presentation, Wa Ode Dwi approached Prihantini and asked her to explain the data presented. Once again, Prihantini was unable to do so.

"She stated that she did not know the details of the data and posters, claiming they were 'generated' by their 'leader', Rifaldy Fajar," Wa Ode Dwi said.

The explanation raised further questions because neither Rifaldy nor Prihantini was listed as an author in the study, which named only Dimas Fajar Prasetyo, Aminatus Saadah and Riana Dwi Kurniawati as first authors.

When confronted again by Wa Ode Dwi about the discrepancy, Prihantini reportedly said Dimas was a colleague currently pursuing a master's degree in Australia.

Prihantini also claimed she had not personally received a travel grant from the conference organisers. Instead, she said her airfare and accommodation had been funded through a grant awarded to Riana Dwi Kurniawati that was later transferred to her.

However, Wa Ode Dwi found out from the conference organisers that the four individuals – Dimas Fajar Prasetyo, Aminatus Saadah, Riana Dwi Kurniawati and Prihantini – had all received travel grants.

Wa Ode Dwi said she reported her concerns to the organisers and formally submitted a written complaint via email on May 19, 2026.

Beyond the alleged identity fraud, she and fellow academic Ida Bagus Mandela Brasica, an Indonesian climate mathematics researcher at the University of Exeter, also suspect some or all of the research data under the quartet’s names had been fabricated, possibly using AI.

Suspicions about the use of AI arose because the research presented data from various countries without the involvement of local collaborators. In international research practice, this is considered nearly impossible.

One of the alleged fraudsters, Rifaldy, has reportedly admitted to using AI in his research falsification. He has also apologised for lying about being affiliated with Muhammadiyah University of Bulukumba in some instances, reported Detik news portal.

Prihantini also failed to answer basic questions about the studies during the discussion, Wa Ode Dwi said. Ida Bagus co-authored the Instagram posts exposing the alleged misconduct but did not attend the ISPPD-14.