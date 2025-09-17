Planned protest by online drivers in Indonesia fizzles out amid wet weather
The rally on Wednesday (Sep 17) had been billed as the first major demonstration since Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto reshuffled his Cabinet last week.
JAKARTA: A planned rally in Indonesia on Wednesday (Sep 17) touted to involve up to 5,000 online riders appeared to have fizzled out, after only around 100 people turned up for the protest amid gloomy weather in the country’s capital.
Meanwhile, at the presidential palace - which is one of the expected protest sites - two ministers, along with several deputies, were appointed and sworn into President Prabowo Subianto’s Cabinet.
The rally on Wednesday had been billed as the first major demonstration to hit the streets since Prabowo reshuffled his Cabinet on Sep 8 to cool public anger over lawmakers’ perks, police violence and livelihood issues.
It was organised in part by a riders’ organisation called Garda Indonesia and was aimed at demanding for the resignation of Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi and better working conditions and recognition for gig workers in the country.
Garda’s chairman Raden Igun Wicaksono had earlier told CNA on Tuesday that the protests were to take place in front of Indonesia’s parliament, the presidential palace and the offices of the Ministry of Transport.
Igun said that Prabowo’s Cabinet reshuffle last week was not enough for Garda, as he pointed out how Dudy - the transport minister whom the group is asking to step down - had kept his position in the reshuffle since being appointed to the role in October last year.
“The transport ministry has never held discussions with us to listen to our demands,” Igun told CNA.
“That’s why there needs to be an evaluation and (for) the transport minister to be replaced.”
But the scene that played out on Wednesday was a far cry from the violent protests that rocked Indonesia last month.
CNA was present at one of the planned demonstration sites in Jakarta - the parliament building - at 2pm local time, where only a handful of protesters identifiable by their green uniforms from firms Gojek and Grab were present.
And about two hours later, some protesters began leaving amid a reduced security personnel headcount.
TWO NEW MINISTERS APPOINTED AMID LACKLUSTRE PROTESTS
Local media had earlier reported that the online riders, in a convoy format, would begin gathering at Garda Indonesia’s headquarters before proceeding to the presidential palace, the Ministry of Transportation complex and the parliament building.
Instead of protests, the presidential palace saw members of Prabowo’s Cabinet in official attire as they attended the inauguration of two new ministers who were sworn in at about 3pm local time.
Djamari Chaniago was appointed as Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs while Erick Thohir was made the country’s sports minister.
The two positions were left vacant when Prabowo reshuffled his Cabinet on Sep 8 that came on the heels of deadly protests last month.
Prior to Wednesday’s inauguration, Erick, 55, was Minister of State Owned Enterprises. He first took to the role in 2019 during the administration of former President Joko Widodo. In October 2024, he was reappointed to the same position in Prabowo’s Red and White Cabinet. He has also been the chairman of the Football Association of Indonesia since 2023.
Speaking to the media after his swearing-in, Erick said that he does not yet know who will replace him as state owned enterprises minister.
Meanwhile, Djamari is a 76-year-old retired Indonesian Army general and currently a member of Prabowo’s Gerindra party. According to Antara, he has held strategic military positions, such as the Commander of the Army Strategic Reserve Command from 1998 to 1999.
LARGE POLICE PRESENCE
Ahead of the planned demonstrations on Wednesday, Central Jakarta Metropolitan Police had reportedly deployed about some 6,200 joint personnel from the military, national police and the Jakarta administration to maintain order and prevent a repeat of last month’s fatal protests.
The officers were stationed around the parliamentary complex and the National Monument area, according to Jakarta Globe.
Central Jakarta Police chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro said the security measures were aimed at ensuring the protesters can voice their aspirations peacefully.
Motorcycle taxi riders booked through apps like Gojek or Grab are known as “ojol” in Indonesia. Their plight has come under the spotlight after one was killed after being run over by a police vehicle during a rally on Aug 28 protesting lawmakers’ lavish perks.
It fuelled public anger that was simmering also over livelihood issues, and triggered several deadly protests across the country that claimed at least 10 lives.
In response, Prabowo rolled back some of the parliamentarian perks and also carried out a Cabinet reshuffle last week that saw five ministers sacked - aimed at calming down public angst.
Some of the demands of the protesters on Wednesday include calling for the police to investigate the death of rider Affan Kurniawan and that of another rider - Rusdamdiansyah - who was killed in a protest in Makassar on Aug 29.
It was previously reported that the police officer who drove an armoured vehicle that killed Affan on Aug 28 amid street protests has been demoted for seven years. Meanwhile, his commander had been dismissed from the force.
Chief of the National Police Force Listyo Sigit Prabowo - who was present at Wednesday’s inauguration - told reporters that the police will carry out what will be decided for the institution.
This comes on the back of the president’s appointment of a special adviser for security, public order and police reform: Ahmad Dofiri.
“(We will) continue to pursue transformation and reform efforts. The police are always open to evaluations and external input to continuously improve the institution in its activities and in areas expected by the public,” Listyo said.
Additional reporting by Kiki Siregar and Ridhwan Siregar