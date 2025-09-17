Planned protest by online drivers in Indonesia fizzles out amid wet weather

JAKARTA: A planned rally in Indonesia on Wednesday (Sep 17) touted to involve up to 5,000 online riders appeared to have fizzled out, after only around 100 people turned up for the protest amid gloomy weather in the country’s capital.

Meanwhile, at the presidential palace - which is one of the expected protest sites - two ministers, along with several deputies, were appointed and sworn into President Prabowo Subianto’s Cabinet.

The rally on Wednesday had been billed as the first major demonstration to hit the streets since Prabowo reshuffled his Cabinet on Sep 8 to cool public anger over lawmakers’ perks, police violence and livelihood issues.

It was organised in part by a riders’ organisation called Garda Indonesia and was aimed at demanding for the resignation of Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi and better working conditions and recognition for gig workers in the country.

Garda’s chairman Raden Igun Wicaksono had earlier told CNA on Tuesday that the protests were to take place in front of Indonesia’s parliament, the presidential palace and the offices of the Ministry of Transport.

Igun said that Prabowo’s Cabinet reshuffle last week was not enough for Garda, as he pointed out how Dudy - the transport minister whom the group is asking to step down - had kept his position in the reshuffle since being appointed to the role in October last year.