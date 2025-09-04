Can Malaysia stop its school bullying scourge before it’s too late?

KUALA LUMPUR: Name-calling with racial slurs. Body shaming. Instances of being forced to carry another’s belongings.

These are just some of the examples of bullying cases that Farhana - a discipline teacher at a secondary school in Johor Bahru - has had to deal with among her students.

And while they may not appear to be as severe as those that have grabbed national headlines of late, Farhana - who wanted to be identified only by her first name - said that anecdotally, more students are now coming forward to the school’s counsellors to report cases of alleged bullying.

She added that this may be in part due to increased awareness over what constitutes bullying amid a call by Malaysia king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar for the government to implement a comprehensive anti-bullying campaign to stop the scourge.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We have always taken this issue seriously, but even more so with the recent cases," said Farhana.

According to data from Malaysia’s Ministry of Education, bullying cases have gone up every year since 2021, when 326 cases were reported then. The number then shot up to 3,887 cases in 2022, 6,528 cases in 2023 and 7,681 cases last year.

Malaysia - much like the rest of the world - was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, where school closures and home-based learning were the norm then.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said in a parliamentary reply on Aug 27 that of the cases reported in 2024, 5,689 cases involved secondary school students while the remaining 1,992 of them involved primary school students.

She did not give a breakdown of previous year’s cases beyond the one in 2024.