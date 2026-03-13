‘We don't know what to do’: Eateries in India face cooking gas crunch sparked by Middle East war

Restaurants are already planning contingencies, including trimming menus and seeking alternative cooking methods.

Some eateries in parts of India are already switching to traditional coal-fired ovens, according to local reports.

“If we don’t have gas, maybe instead of doing 50 items, we do five,” said Jacob, the Delhi restaurant owner, adding that his team is considering shifting some cooking to induction or electric equipment as a stopgap measure.

However, coal-fired cooking is restricted in Delhi due to air pollution regulations, Jacob said. “If you’re looking at coal, that’s also not something you can really depend on.”

In some areas, black-market cylinders are being sold at inflated prices. Many restaurateurs said they are reluctant to buy at “insane prices” and pass the temporary spike on to customers, according to local reports.

Beyond hospitality and the food and beverage industry, small manufacturing units that rely on LPG for heating and processing - from food processing and textiles to metals, ceramics and even pharmaceuticals - could see operations slow or halt, said Karthik Nachiappan, a research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS).

“Big businesses have other kinds of fuels (they can) rely on, and they have LPG that they can store. Most small businesses don’t have that, so they need to replenish their stock every couple of days,” he told CNA, adding that this makes them especially vulnerable.

EMERGENCY MEASURES, STRUCTURAL FIXES

India has moved to shore up supplies.

On Wednesday, the government said it had increased domestic LPG production by about 25 per cent and was exploring alternative supply routes to the Strait of Hormuz.

But experts cautioned that such measures may not offer immediate relief, as it will still take time to plug the current supply constraints.

In the near term, the government may need to increase emergency imports from countries like Canada and the US, as well as release buffer stocks held at import terminals and bottling plants to stabilise distribution, Nachiappan said.