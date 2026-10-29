Local aid groups in Myanmar step up to help vulnerable communities amid worsening humanitarian crisis

YANGON: At a sewing workshop on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, vulnerable youths and people with disabilities are learning to make reusable sanitary pads.

The programme equips them with skills to earn a living while helping women and girls who struggle to access such products.

It is one of several projects run by Step-In Step-Up (SISU), a non-profit organisation that has provided vocational training and employment support in Myanmar since 2016.

“I have three daughters of my own, and I can’t imagine what their lives would have turned out to be if they didn’t have access to sanitary pads,” SISU founder Jackie Appel told CNA.

Appel, originally from South Africa, moved to Myanmar with her family after living in Singapore, where she had become a citizen.

She started by teaching basic English, housekeeping and life skills to 10 women from disadvantaged communities in her home. The number of trainees grew as participants found employment.

According to her, SISU now trains up to 250 women and men at a time, bringing together people of different backgrounds and abilities.