Asia’s EVolution: Inside the fight over the Philippines’ underground copper riches fuelled by electric vehicles

Consumer pressure on EV companies to source copper sustainably could be a useful tool, said Emily Iona Stewart, head of policy and advocacy at Global Witness, an international NGO that investigates environmental and human rights abuses.

But she said a more troubling trend is how these minerals are increasingly being caught up in broader geopolitics and directed towards industries like AI and defence, rather than green technologies.

“At least when they had this altruistic end use, consumers and end companies would be more interested in doing supply chain due diligence and asking those actors who were further upstream to ensure that they had high standards,” she said.

“While an EV consumer might ask about the origins of the material in their car, nobody's asking whether the minerals in a bomb are fair trade.”

China’s dominance in both the critical minerals race and the development of EVs and other renewable technologies mean it is central to how the industry develops, experts said.

Nickel ore, one of the Philippines’ largest mineral exports and a key material for EV battery materials, is overwhelmingly shipped to China. United Nations export tracking data between 2020 and late 2024 showed that roughly 90 per cent of Philippine nickel ore exports were bound for Chinese ports.

Much of Tampakan’s copper concentrate would likely be exported to smelters in the region, including China.

There are already signs that some Chinese companies are beginning to adjust their environmental practices in response to rising scrutiny, said Iona Stewart.

One major driver has been the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will impose carbon costs on certain imported goods based on how they are produced.

While the initial rollout focuses on sectors such as steel, aluminium and cement, the broader signal is clear: Carbon intensity and environmental standards are becoming trade issues and EV companies will be no exception.

“Internally in China, they actually have some pretty good environmental laws on the books that have been developed over the last decade or so, including around mining,” she said.

“China really ought to externalise them, and hold Chinese-registered companies overseas to the same standards.”

For Sukal, the damage seen at mining sites elsewhere serves as a cautionary tale.

“If what happens here is like what’s happened in other mines … there will be nothing left for you to return to,” she said.



Additional reporting by Jarupat Karunyaprasit and Nicole Revita