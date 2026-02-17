Commentary: New CPF life-cycle investment scheme bridges existing gap – execution will be key

SINGAPORE: The recent Budget 2026 brought several pieces of welcome news for Singaporeans, including a new life-cycle investment scheme for Central Provident Fund (CPF) members. This is set to benefit those keen to grow their retirement savings but lack the investment know-how.

For years, CPF members have faced a difficult choice – leave their savings in CPF accounts earning a steady and modestly attractive interest of between 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent, or venture into investing through the CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS).

Currently, the CPFIS offers more than 700 products, including unit trusts and insurance products. But too many choices can cause paralysis.

The new voluntary scheme, set to be introduced in 2028, has the potential to bridge this gap. If designed well, it could empower more Singaporeans to grow their retirement savings with greater confidence.