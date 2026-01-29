Commentary: India-EU’s ‘mother of all deals’ is much more than just a trade pact

LARGE ECONOMIC SCALE

Work on the FTA first started in 2007 but stalled repeatedly over issues such as automobiles, agriculture, wine and spirits, and data rules.

Negotiations picked up momentum from 2022, backed by strong political will on both sides. The last year witnessed sharp progress following the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her team of commissioners to New Delhi in February 2025, as both sides recognise that stronger bilateral ties may no longer be optional amid the return of United States President Donald Trump to the White House and geopolitical uncertainties around the world.

One of the trade pact’s significance lies in its sheer scale. It brings together some of the world’s largest economies, including India – the fifth biggest globally – and major EU members such as Germany, France and Italy which are ranked third, seventh and eighth respectively.

Together, India and the EU make up a combined market worth around US$25 trillion encompassing nearly two billion people. These figures represent close to a quarter of both the world economy and population.

The FTA will be India’s largest to date and the EU’s second biggest after the US.