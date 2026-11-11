Commentary: ASEAN must hold the line on Five-Point Consensus for Myanmar’s reintegration

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing in Kuala Lumpur in October and said Malaysia would work toward Myanmar’s “full reintegration” into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). His remarks sharpened a question the 11-member grouping can no longer avoid.

Since April, Min Aung Hlaing has been received by Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Malaysia. Myanmar’s bilateral relations with a growing number of ASEAN members are becoming more normal, even as its political representation at ASEAN summits and meetings remains restricted.

ASEAN will not be able to reverse these contacts. Engagement with Naypyidaw is necessary for practical reasons and is also part of any attempt to implement ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus (5PC), the peace plan agreed after the 2021 military coup.

However, the grouping needs to distinguish between engagement, bilateral normalisation and collective reintegration.